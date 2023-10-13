Federal government makes historic investment in Calexico energy jobs

ARCHES hydrogen hub will receive the largest award out of all seven hubs

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Katie Porter (D-California) applauded a $1.2 billion federal investment In California as a regional hydrogen hub will generate 220,000 statewide.

The press release said California was chosen as one of seven regional hydrogen hubs and the state's Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) LLC will receive the largest amount of all seven hubs.

The ARCHES hydrogen hub is expected to benefit Calexico businesses, workers, and communities, according to the press release.

Garrett Motion in Calexico is a member of the ARCHES network, said the press release.

“Creating a strong, stable, globally competitive economy means investing in the technology of tomorrow—and the new jobs we are creating in Calexico are a testament to what’s possible,” said Rep. Porter. “I’ve seen firsthand how California has led the charge in research, development, and implementation of clean energy, and I’ve been pressing the federal government to support the cutting-edge work happening in our state. Today’s landmark award will help promote innovation, reduce pollution, and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs.”

The press release said the ARCHES hydrogen hub will serve as a blueprint for developing renewable energy-fueled public transportation, heavy-duty trucking, and port operations and is estimated to cut 2 million metric tons of pollution each year.

Which is roughly equivalent to 445,000 gasoline-powered vehicles.

This hub is also expected to generate 130,000 construction jobs and 90,000 permanent jobs in the state.

It also includes standards to promote environmental justice and channel at 40% of project benefits into disadvantaged communities, according to the press release.

Here are pictures of Rep. Porter touring the hydrogen facilities.