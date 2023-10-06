WomanHaven spreading awareness for Domestic Violence Month

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - WomanHaven, a non-profit organization, had several proclamations this past week with the City of El Centro, Holtville, and Calexico to help promote October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

WomaHaven will be hosting its 4th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence on Friday, October 27 at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility.

As well as National Wear Purple Day on October 20.

“We ask the community to support us by wearing purple and promoting it on their social media to say you know what domestic violence is real and let's wear purple to end domestic violence in our community,” said Executive Director Gina Vargas.

WomanHaven provides individual therapy, crisis intervention, mental health services, and much more.

“Inclusive to bring awareness through Imperial County as a whole and that each city can talk about it and to be aware that domestic violence is real and together we can stop it Womanhaven has strong advocates to be able to lead them and guide them to the path where they need to be to make it safe at home,” said Vargas.

For more information on upcoming events and or services, go to https://womanhaven.org/ to find out more.