Fentanyl roundtable brings awareness to Imperial Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Putting up a fight to save lives amid the increase in fentanyl overdoses.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office, along with local law enforcement agencies and Assembly Member Eduardo Garcia hosted a leadership roundtable.

Fentanyl overdoses are becoming a serious and challenging topic in Imperial County.

The district attorney said this discussion is just the first of many and plans of educating about the risk of fentanyl are on their way.

“The idea here this is just an additional roundtable hopeful in the future will be able to create a committee and make decisions do how we are going to work together and community outreach together," said

The District Attorney's Office said this is just the start of the fight.