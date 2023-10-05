Skip to Content
Imperial County

El Centro Fire Department to host annual open house this weekend

KYMA
By
today at 11:21 AM
Published 11:25 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Fire Department invites residents to stop by their firehouse this weekend.

The event will occur Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the event, first responders and other agencies will be attending the event.

The open house will inform residents about cooking safety, and other tips to be safe to prevent any burns.

Residents will also get to meet the staff at the El Centro Fire Department and other agencies.

The event will be at El Centro Fire Station #3 and First Responders Park located at 1910 N. Waterman Ave.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content