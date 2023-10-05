El Centro Fire Department to host annual open house this weekend

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Fire Department invites residents to stop by their firehouse this weekend.

The event will occur Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the event, first responders and other agencies will be attending the event.

The open house will inform residents about cooking safety, and other tips to be safe to prevent any burns.

Residents will also get to meet the staff at the El Centro Fire Department and other agencies.

The event will be at El Centro Fire Station #3 and First Responders Park located at 1910 N. Waterman Ave.