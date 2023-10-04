Teacher remembered 13 years after being killed

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - WomanHaven and Johnny’s Burritos hosted a memorial for a beloved teacher who was killed 13 years ago in El Centro in an apparent murder-suicide.

"Amber was one of those women who can just light up the room with her smile she had this beautiful bob it was just symbolic, red lipstick… Every time we would see her face it would just brighten up the room, her laughter," expressed Yulil Alonso-Garza, Amber Bryant's friend.

That's one thing friends remember about Amber Bryant.

The local teacher was killed by her domestic partner before killing himself in front of her child.

Unfortunately, she's not the only victim of domestic violence.

“Today we are honoring not only Amber but all the other victims in our community whose lives have been taken… We have documented over 20 individuals who have been taken from us due to domestic violence we have men and women who have been taken from us due to domestic violence and the only way to end domestic violence is if we talk about it and bring awareness to it," said Gina Vargas, Executive Director at WomanHaven.

Others were seen visiting Amber Bryant’s cross which still stands 13 years later.

WomanHaven and Johnny's Burritos hosted an all-day event where people donated at least five dollars to WomanHaven.