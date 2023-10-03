Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association announces their 67th Cattle Call Queen

Seven contestants participated in this year's 2023 Queen Coronation Program

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association's 67th Cattle Call Queen is 20-year-old Aydria Michelle Mascareñas from El Centro.

Growing up Aydria had a passion for horses at the age of just 3 years old and every year she would attend the Cattle Call Rodeo to see the woman with their flags running around the arena.

To her, they were her biggest role models growing up.

In 2018, the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association started its organization and took over the Queen Coronation.

President of the Association Dana Mendoza said it takes months to prepare the young ladies for the coronation.

“We have full-time lives, full-time jobs, full-time everything but from May to October 1st this is what we do and we just love it, we love watching the young ladies we like all of the things that it kinda entails," said Mendoza.

Being Cattle Call royalty comes with a lot of events leading to the main event.

“We go all around Imperial Valley promoting the rodeo and then, of course, leads into the chili cook off which kicks off cattle call and pretty much that week we go to the schools, we go to all of the chamber events we’re invited to all of that and then we go to the rodeo committee dinners and different things like that so its a busy, busy time. It’s hard sometimes on these young girls but grit and grace that’s what they gotta have to carry a title and that's kinda what we teach them this entire process,” explained Mendoza.

For upcoming Cattle Call Rodeo tickets and events, go to the Brawley Chamber of Commerce website for more information at https://www.brawleychamber.com/.