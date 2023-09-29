Pioneers’ Museum names artist for Far South/Boarder North Grant

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Historic Society has announced Marcie Landeros as their Lead Artist for the Far South/Boarder North (FSBN) Grant.

In a press release, FSBN is a regional collaborative supporting artists and cultural practitioners in communities by providing grant funding and development opportunities for artists and cultural practitioners" for residents in San Diego and Imperial Counties.

"I am beyond excited to take on this new role. I have a deep passion and love for Imperial Valley and its people. I am truly honored to get the opportunity to tell our stories and develop educational programing that connects our stories to the history of Imperial County,” Landeros said.

"Our committee scored Marcie’s application the highest because of her proven track record of community engagement, leadership experience, and multiple artistic practices,” Caitlin Chavez, Pioneers’ Museum director, said.

To learn more about Landeros, and the FSBN, read the press release below.