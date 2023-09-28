Imperial County Board of Supervisors approves 2023-2024 budget

Board of Supervisors approved the budget on Tuesday, September 19

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the fiscal budget for 2023-2024 with an increase in general fund revenues.

Imperial County Executive Office said the approved budget establishes $662.4 million in appropriations which marks a net increase of 10.7%, equivalent to $64.2 million from the previous fiscal year.

Here are the following appropriations allocated:

Public Assistance: $217.2 million

Health and Sanitation: $156.3 million

Public Protection: $126.5 million

According to the Imperial County Executive Office, the budget has incorporated over $123 million in General Fund expenses to make sure county departments are equipped with needed resources to deliver important public services.

The revenue is projected to surge to $122.5 million which is a growth of 14% compared to the last fiscal year.

This increase in revenue can be primarily attributed to an increase in sales tax and fresh revenue streams emanating from renewable energy projects, said the county.

"Imperial County's budget was approved with expenditures not exceeding revenues,” stated Chairman of the Board and District 4 Supervisor, Ryan Kelley. “In addition, the budget includes reserve funds for future capital improvement projects. A significant investment for the future of this Valley."

For more information about the budget, go to www.BudgetFinance.ImperialCounty.org.