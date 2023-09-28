IID Director elected to serve on California’s water association board

Water association announced this after finalizing its board officer and regional election results

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Director Gina Young Dockstader was elected to serve on the Association of California Water Agency’s (ACWA) Region 9 Board for the 2024-2025 term.

ACWA is the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies where more than 460 public agency members are responsible for 90 percent of the water distribution to cities, farms, and businesses.

The association also serves the water industry and the public by promoting local agencies of providing water service and sharing reliable scientific and technical information.

Including tracking and shaping state and federal water policy, advocating for sound legislation and regulation, and facilitating cooperation and consensus among all interest groups.

“I am both pleased and humbled to be elected to this important position on ACWA’s Region 9 Board,” Dockstader said. “I look forward to working together to provide comprehensive leadership, advocacy and resources for California’s public water agencies to ensure a high quality and reliable water supply in an environmentally sustainable and fiscally responsible manner.”

Dockstader represents IID Division 3 which includes Brawley, Calipatria, Niland, and the southeastern area of the Salton Sea.

Gina Dockstader was elected to the IID Board of Directors in 2022.