IID to celebrate Public Power Week in October

Public Power Week is from October 1 to 7

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is celebrating Public Power Week in early October and will provide information about its residential programs and have giveaway items and snacks for walk-in customers at its customer service centers.

Here are the following customer service centers:

Brawley – Monday, October 2, from 8 a.m. to noon, 135 South Plaza Street.

Imperial – Tuesday, October 3, from 8 a.m. to noon, 333 East Barioni Blvd.

El Centro – Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1285 Broadway.

Calexico – Thursday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon, 301 Imperial Ave.

La Quinta – Friday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 81-600 Avenue 58.

IID said it will be celebrating Public Power Week with more than 2,000 other community-powered, non-profit electric utilities that provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“This year, we really want to recognize the IID customer, for whom our crews of district employees work tirelessly to keep our community up and running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dedicated to keeping the lights on,” said Matt Smelser, IID’s Energy Manager. “Our crews from various disciplines are all proud to provide such an important public service and we want each of our customers to know that they are sincerely appreciated.”

According to IID, its 451 Energy Department employees and 463 support services staff members continue to serve about 160,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customer accounts in the Imperial and Coachella Valleys.

Public power utilities across the country celebrate Public Power Week for the first week of October every year to help customers and stakeholders understand how they can engage with their community-own utility and benefit from its offerings, said IID.

To learn more about IID or public power, visit www.iid.com.