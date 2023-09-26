Assemblymember Garcia presents $29M in state grants to Behavioral Health Services

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The grant is to help expand the Imperial County Behavioral Health Services department with its current facilities and a new facility that is under construction.

The Behavioral Health Department announced that with the new grant awarded, they are allowed to move on with their new project facility of opening an Adult Substance Use Facility Treatment Rehabilitation Center.

“The adult residential facility is going to be a brand new construction we selected a county-owned land there's a lot of work that needs to happen from under the ground up to create this facility,” said Gabriella Jimenez, Assistant Director for Imperial County Behavioral Health Services.

The facility is currently in the contracting process with the state to receive funds before they can start construction.

The rehab center will include services such as Residential Withdrawal Management (detox) and High-Intensity Treatment.

$17,280,000 will be going towards the new rehab center and $12,210,000 will be going towards the Children's outpatient clinic whose facility is outdated and needs remodeling.

This includes expanding beds in the Triage building for patients and expansions for Casa Serena.

“This grant is to serve children and adolescents so this program has been very welcoming in the community. So our numbers have been increasing to the point that we don't have the capacity to continue serving those individuals that are coming into Casa Serena. So the project is to expand more additional spaces for staff, offices and rooms and also have a workroom to provide therapeutic intervention,” said Maria Ruiz Deputy Director for Mental Health Triage Engagement Services.

The new rehabilitation facility has been selected to be located at 1319 South Clark Rd. El Centro, CA.

No dates announced on when the construction will begin.

For more information or services from Behavioral Health Services go to their website https://bhs.imperialcounty.org/.