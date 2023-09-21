Locals react to high gas prices

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals as well as visitors are starting to see higher gas prices in Imperial County.

According to AAA, the current price for regular gas in El Centro is $5.75 per gallon.

Just last week the regular was 36 cents less.

It's also about 60 cents higher compared to this time last year.

A visitor from Texas said gas prices in California are unreal

“It’s pretty cool here but gas prices are pretty ridiculous… It’s very expensive… Over in Texas is only three dollars and like 50 cents… Here it is about six dollars… That's… It’s just ridiculous,” expressed Alexic Herrera, San Antonio resident.

This comes as gas prices across California get closer and closer to six dollars.