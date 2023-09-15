Portions of eastbound I-8 to close on Sunday and Monday

Maintenance crews will intermittently close portions at 15-minute intervals

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Caltrans maintenance crews will close parts of eastbound Interstate from State Route 115 to Gordon Wells Road to prepare for bridge work.

Portions of I-8 will be closed on Sunday, September 17, and Monday, September 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There will be bridge work at Brock Research Center Road and Gordon Wells Road.

Caltrans said there will be a 15-minute traffic control in place to install temporary concrete barriers to protect the crew working on the bridges.

The on-ramps at Brock Research Center Road and Gordon Wells Road will also be closed and traffic on Evan Hewes Highway will be to detoured to I-8 at State Route 98, said Caltrans.

There will be temporary concrete barriers placed for two months while crews work on the overpasses.

Here is Caltrans' real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/