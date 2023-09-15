Design approved for new park in El Centro

El CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro Council voted to approve a design-build project for Three Peaks Corporation to reconstruct David Gomez Park in the eastern part of the city.

The conceptual site plan will include a sports field, multiple fitness areas, multipurpose sports courts, restrooms, an amphitheater, shaded children’s play areas, and parking.

The park is located at South Hope Street, behind El Centro Fire Station #2.

The project is expected to start construction in the fall of 2024.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.