Imperial County

Request denied to prevent local healthcare district from expanding

KYMA
today at 5:03 PM
Published 5:12 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A judge with the Imperial County Superior Court denied the City of El Centro's request to prevent Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District from expanding on Thursday.

The City of El Centro filed the request last month.

According to the Local Agency Formation Commission of Imperial County, the city was trying to stop Pioneers from continuing with an expansion project.

The city was alleging the Commission had violated the California Environmental Quality Act.

The Commission denies these allegations.

This is just the latest in a back-and-forth between the city, El Centro Regional Medical Center, and Pioneers as they try to determine how to best serve Imperial County residents with proper healthcare.

To read the full press release, look below.

