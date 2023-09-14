Dancing For a Dream: Meet Andre Calihua  

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Andre Calihua is a 16-year-old who attends Southwest High School in Imperial Valley. He is one of the participants in this year’s Dancing for a Dream.

At the age of 11, Andre was diagnosed with Acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Calihua remembers the moment when he was first diagnosed at such a young age.

“When I first found out it was leukemia, I was freaking out because I was like wow, leukemia, that's a cancer. So you know I never thought I had cancer, like you see all the Saint Jude commercials and I was like wow, I couldn't imagine myself being one of those children and I was one of those children,” said Calihua.

Dancing on behalf of Andre and his family is Daniel Meza who shares what it was like meeting the family for the first time.

“Oh, really nice family. He’s a young kid, he’s 16 years old and he’s a little taller than me so he’s a big kid and he likes playing, I believe the drums. He’s in band,” said Meza.

Andre is part of the Southwest drumline and plays the bass drum.

“Originally I wanted to play the tenor which is the four drums but there were already two way better people trying out for it. So I was like I’ll get something what I think is fun, which would be the bass drum because with the bass drum, you hit it and you don't just hear the bass, you feel the bass, which is what I love about it,” said Calihua.

Calihua has been seeking treatment at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego for years and still continues with his treatment.

According to his mother, Marisol Escobar, she remembers the moment she had to break the news to her son about his diagnosis.

As well as the time they spend living in San Diego for their appointments.

“I myself had to tell him about his diagnosis and it was tough for him. It was tough news because he would tell me before the diagnosis, he would ask me, ‘Mom this Friday would we be going home right’ and I told him no, they say we still need to run a few more studies,” explained Escobar.

Dancing for a Dream will be taking place on October 20 at Cheval Farms, 346 Larsen Rd. Imperial, CA 92251.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Dancing4ADream.