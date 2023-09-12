Imperial County declares September as Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors hosted a meeting and made a proclamation on bringing to light the importance of National Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month.

“Encourages all citizens, local agencies, private institutions, and schools in Imperial County to increase their awareness and understanding of mental illness substance use disorders and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people passed and adopted by the board of supervisors in Imperial County,” stated Board of Supervisor Ryan Kelly.

The latest updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of suicide rates increased by 2.6% from 2021 to 2022 in the U.S.

The Behavioral Health Department was at the board meeting to accept their plaque as a recognition of September being Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month.

The Imperial County Behavioral Health Services would also like to invite the community to their Recovery walk event over at Bucklin Park on September 30 at 9:00 a.m.