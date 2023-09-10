Hundreds participate in 9-11 stair climb event in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial and Stair Climb Committee hosted a memorial stair climb event in El Centro to commemorate the firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The event took place Saturday night at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds where each participant climbed or walked the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Many local firefighters were dressed in full firefighting gear while carrying equipment weighing up to 70 pounds.

Organizers of the event say the stair climb is a way for the community to remember the firefighters, law enforcement personnel, and medical personnel who were killed on September 11, 2001.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11.