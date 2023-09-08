El Centro City Library now offers NOLO Books

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro is excited to announce that NOLO Books are now available to read at the El Centro City Library.

NOLO books provide self-help legal advice on various topics such as retirement plans, child support, estate planning, etc.

“Our library continues to excel in providing information to our citizens of all ages. These NOLO books will provide equitable access to all residents who need legal advice but can’t afford a lawyer,” said City of El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh.

NOLO series has published free legal aid and forms since 1971.

The book series was started by two legal aid lawyers, Charles (Ed) Sherman and Ralph (Jake) Warner, in the 1970s in the San Francisco Bay area, according to Nolo.com.

Since then, they have published thousands of self-help, no-cost, or low-cost legal advice books.

NOLO books cannot be checked out from the library.

Library staff is asking those who want a copy of a form inside the NOLO books to request a copy at the public desk for a nominal printing cost.