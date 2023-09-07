Skip to Content
Local public library establishes new ‘fine free’ policy

The Library Board and City Council approved the library staff proposal for new policy

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Public Library announced the approval of eliminating fines on overdue books.

They are also the first library in the Imperial Valley to institute this new policy.

According to the Imperial Public Library, from now on, all previous fines will be waived for cardholders and no late fees will be accrued on books returned past the original due date.

Individuals will also be allowed to renew books twice for a total of six weeks and will be sent a reminder alert either through email or text.

The Imperial Public Library said if the item is not returned after two successive renewals, a hold will be placed on the user's card.

But once the item is returned, normal borrowing privileges will resume and any lost or damaged book will be charged for replacement costs.

The City of Imperial said this new policy positively impacts citizens in the Imperial Valley, especially primarily low-income patrons and families with children.

