Floods in Niland caused serious damage to a local grocery store

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The owner of Yeya’s Market, Aied Atek, in Niland, said his store is suffering some serious damages due to the floods that happened this past weekend.

“Some people say it because the canal broke down and it affected the whole city. It's not only us, it's the houses and other businesses. It's been here since Friday so we had to close and go home, come the next day, open the doors. The water was almost a foot and a half from the floor,” said Atek.

Some of the damages in the store were the register counters, the freezer where they keep their meat stored, the meat case, the floors, and grocery items that are simply just not safe to sell.

Atek doesn't have a proper estimate of the total cost it would take to replace the floors, freezers, and other damages.

But the estimate is that it would be over $250,000.

Atek’s business is one the community members in Niland depend on since it is the only grocery store in the city.

“We are the only grocery store in Niland and we try to open as soon as we can because the residents here, the people depend on us. They’re waiting on us and we feel sorry for them but we are working hard to get the store back running,” explained Atek.

At the moment, there is no confirmed date as to when the store will reopen.