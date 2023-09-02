Skip to Content
Niland businesses impacted by flash flooding

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – Employees and neighbors of Yeya's Market in Niland, CA spent Saturday morning cleaning up the damage left from Friday's storm.

Aied Ateek, the owner of the store, said that a flash flood made its way into the store and ruined coolers, registers, and food inventory.

"It was really crazy. It was like waterfalls coming into the store," described Ateek.

Ateek said that he estimates the damages could cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs.

Officials have set up a shelter at Grace Smith Elementary located at 9 E 4th St in Niland, CA.

Impacted individuals can call 800-RED-CROSS or report directly to the site for immediate assistance. In addition, Red Cross and DSS staff will be on-site to provide assistance and referrals.  

