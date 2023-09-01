Skip to Content
Imperial County

Three detained after narcotics operation

Imperial County Sheriff's Office
today at 3:40 PM
Published 4:24 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A month-long investigation led to the arrest of three suspects accused of selling and distributing illegal narcotics in the Imperial Valley.

A 23-year-old and 25-year-old from Brawley and a 25-year-old resident from Calipatria were arrested after the Imperial County Sheriff's Office along with other agents searched their residences Thursday morning.

During the search law enforcement found several firearms, U.S. currency, illicit and illegally obtained prescription narcotics, illegal high-capacity gun magazines, and ammunition in all three homes.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

