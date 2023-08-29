Rep. Ruiz and Assistant Secretary of Commerce Castillo held a grant workshop in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-California) was in Imperial County Tuesday to discuss potential grants available for the Valley.

The Economic Development Administration (EDA) helps fund communities that are in economic distress.

Representatives from each city of Imperial County came to the workshop Tuesday to stay informed about some grants that may help benefit their community.

Some of those investment and program funds help with public works, disaster supplemental assistance, tech hubs, and much more.

“I come from a community that is predominately Latina and a community that is diverse and a community that is underserved and a community that is distressed. So it matters to me because I see my community in you and there’s nothing more personal than when you want to make sure that your communities are thriving,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Castillo.

Ruiz will continue to be in Imperial County this week to discuss lithium and energy source production in the area.

For more information on grants by the EDA go to eda.gov.