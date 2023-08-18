SDSU Imperial Valley moving classes to virtual instruction on Monday

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State University Imperial Valley campus announced Friday all classes will be virtual on Monday due to Hurricane Hilary.

The university will also transition to full telework for those employees who are able to do so.

This transition is planned only for Monday, August 21 but the school will share any updates with students and staff.

The university plans to return to in-person classes and on-campus work on Tuesday, August 22.