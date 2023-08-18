Skip to Content
Imperial County

SDSU Imperial Valley moving classes to virtual instruction on Monday

MGN
By
New
today at 5:14 PM
Published 5:26 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State University Imperial Valley campus announced Friday all classes will be virtual on Monday due to Hurricane Hilary.

The university will also transition to full telework for those employees who are able to do so.

This transition is planned only for Monday, August 21 but the school will share any updates with students and staff.

The university plans to return to in-person classes and on-campus work on Tuesday, August 22.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content