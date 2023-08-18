IID prepares for Hurricane Hilary and provides tips to prepare in case of power outage

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is prepared for Hurricane Hilary's potential impact in the Imperial and Coachella Valleys over the weekend.

IID made sure it has all the necessary personnel and equipment needed to respond to any service interruptions to its energy and water delivery services.

IID's water department crews have been working to alleviate possible flooding by clearing out various washes and drains, including lowering water levels in ponds and canals, in its water service area.

The district also reminds customers to prepare for possible power outages and said if the neighborhood is dark, there may be a widespread power outage.

If there is a power outage, visit the power outage map on IID Customer Connect and click the outages icon to check and report outages.

IID said customers may also follow IID’s Facebook page for outage updates or by calling IID’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-303-7756.

Here are IID's tips to prepare for a power outage:

Become familiar with your service panel location and how to operate the main circuit breaker. Prepare a basic emergency kit and store it in an easy-to-locate place. The kit should contain: flashlight, bottled water, non-perishable food, extra batteries, manual can opener, battery-operated radio, first-aid kit, and essential medications. Use Surge protectors to help protect your household appliances and sensitive electronic devices from damaging power surges caused by wind and lightning storms.

Imperial Irrigation District provided an emergency checklist below.