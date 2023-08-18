El Centro prepares for Hurricane Hilary by giving away sandbags

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - City staff are working together as they are preparing for the Hurricane storm that is expected to hit Imperial County this weekend.

By doing so they are teaming up with the Public Works Department by distributing free sandbags to El Centro residents.

According to the National Weather Service, the county could potentially have up to four inches of rainfall this weekend.

Sandbags are not pre-filled and are asking residents to bring shovels and additional people to help fill up the sandbags.

The sandbags will be provided on August 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Old Post Office Pavilion Parking at 491 W. Olive Avenue. Proof of residency in El Centro is required.