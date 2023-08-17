Skip to Content
Imperial County

New upcoming Aquatic Center at Southwest High

Jailene Aguilera
By
today at 12:08 PM
Published 11:47 AM

Central Union High School District is excited for the new aquatic center

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new Aquatic Center will be coming to Southwest High School.

This comes after many years of planning, getting voter approval from the district, and having Measure K fund the project back in 2016.

A project plan presentation has already been established by the Board of Trustees demonstrating what the new facility will look like and the features it will include.

The school district felt that it was necessary and well-deserved to have a pool at the school's site for the Southwest High swimming team.

The Aquatic Center will include polo courts, a shallow end to support swim instructors, diving blocks, locker rooms, restrooms, etc.

The swimming team has been using Central High School's pool facility over the years for practices.

Plans to start with construction is expected to begin by the end of 2023.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content