Imperial Irrigation District appoints Jamie Asbury as new General Manager

Jamie shares she is excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead the organization at such an important time in its history

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board of Directors voted unanimously on Tuesday for Jamie Asbury, the current IID Energy Department Manager, to serve as the new General Manager.

According to IID, Asbury is the first woman in the district's 112-year history to lead the district.

“We are proud to select Ms. Asbury to lead the district into a new day,” said Board President Alex Cardenas. “Her proven track record of continued successful leadership throughout her career at IID will carry forward in leading major forward-thinking initiatives at the regional, national, and binational levels and confronting critical upcoming water and power challenges successfully.”

Jamie Asbury has served IID since 2007 and held positions within the Energy Department, General Counsel's Office, and General Services Department.

As an energy department manager, Jamie directed the essential functions of the department, overseeing administration, regulatory policy, customer programs, operations, energy maintenance, generation and more, said IID.

“IID is an established and driving force in both the energy and water sectors on regional and national levels and it has a tremendous responsibility to serve the public good,” Asbury said. “I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead this organization at such an important time in its history and sincerely appreciate the board’s confidence that we can achieve IID’s goals.”

Asbury's new role will be responsible for leading the district's operations, and implementing the policies and strategic direction of the Board of Directors.

She will also work with federal, state, regional, and local officials to carry out IID’s mission to provide water and power to communities it serves across the Imperial and Coachella Valleys of Southern California.