The City of El Centro announces its first Hometown Heroes Program  

Published 11:28 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Hometown Heroes Program is honoring current and past military service members who are residents of the community.

Residents can honor a loved one by purchasing a banner that will be displayed along downtown El Centro. 

The Banner will feature a picture of the person of service and branch of service. 

The banners will be displayed on the lamp posts on Main Street between Fourth and Eight Street from November 1 through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. 

The cost of each banner is $175. The deadline to purchase the banner will be on August 24 and only 30 spots are available. 

To place an order, you must submit a completed application, fee, and required documentation to the Economic Development Division office at 1249 W. Main Street. 

The application can be downloaded from the Economic Development Division section of the city’s website at www.cityofelcentro.org starting August 3. 

