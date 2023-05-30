Skip to Content
Dead body found inside storage unit in Calexico  

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico Police and Fire Department responded to an emergency call on Monday about a dead body found inside a vehicle in Amigo Mini Storage.  

When paramedics arrived at the scene, the person identified was a 56-year-old man who was found unresponsive.  

Officers later discovered that the person was not at the storage unit alone. 

Surveillance camera footage showed that another person of interest was with the 56-year-old man walking out of the storage facility before he was found dead.  

The person of interest has not yet been identified. 

Calexico Police Department is seeking help with identifying the man of interest. 

This case is still under investigation.

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

