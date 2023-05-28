Skip to Content
Imperial County

El Centro home on fire, no other homes affected

By ,
today at 2:57 PM
Published 3:04 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A home caught on fire Sunday in El Centro, across from Southwest High School.

According to the scanners, the call came in around 1:40pm, and the fire started in the kitchen and spread throughout the home.

One resident suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by an ambulance. Three residents have been displaced and the Red Cross has been requested.

The home is located on 23rd Street and Ocotillo Drive. El Centro, Holtiville and Imperial County Fire Departments were on scene.

No other homes were affected.

