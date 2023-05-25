Skip to Content
Imperial County
Elder couple saved from burning car in Calexico

Calexico Police Department

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An elderly couple was saved from a burning vehicle in Calexico.

A body cam footage provided by the Calexico Police Department shows the moments the couple was saved.

The scary moment took place Wednesday afternoon at 7-11 on Andrade Avenue.

The police and firefighter on the scene had to break both windows in order to pull both the man and woman out.

“What went through my head was there was a fire at a gas station, two people trapped inside their vehicle. We need to get them out as soon as possible. So as soon as I got there, I heard the driver say that the husband was trapped,” said Miryam Vega, a police officer who saved one of the victims.

No injuries were reported and the car is a total loss. The fire was caused by a technical problem.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

