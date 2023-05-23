Imperial County residents chosen to attend state convention

The May 2023 State Convention will be held in Los Angeles from May 25-28

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - About six delegates were chosen to attend the May 2023 State Convention, two of the delegates prepare themselves to discuss issues Imperial County is experiencing such as education.

One of the delegates is the youngest attendee for 2023 from Imperial County, and the other delegate is an educator from Calexico.

The delegates will be discussing issues to help better California.

The California Democratic Party (CADEM) will be hosting the state convention and have keynote speakers such as Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Governor Gavin Newsom, and many more.

CADEM will be welcoming delegates who will be discussing issues and helping build a brighter future for California.