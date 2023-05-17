IID Board names their Interim General Manager

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board of Directors has appointed Sergio Quiroz as their Interim General Manager.

In a press release, the Board made their decision during a May 16 meeting, where they unanimously voted for Quiroz's appointment.

IID also said that Quiroz will replace current General Manager Henry Martinez as he will retire on June 2.

Before the appointment, Quiroz has served as the Assistant General Manager for IID. During that time, Quiroz has assisted in:

Planning and directing water and power operations

Coordinating the effective use of equipment, facilities and finances

Working with legal counsel to address key issues that would affect the district

Overseeing the district's organizational and staffing plan

While Quiroz will be Acting General Manager, IID will continue to find someone to fill the General Manager position permanantly.

Quiroz will start his new position on June 3, and if you want to learn more about Quiroz, then click here.