Calexico Fire Department Station #2 to reopen after health hazard

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico Station #2 located at 900 Grant on the west side of town has been shut down for almost a year.

The facility was shut down due to a mold health hazard that the Calexico Fire Department had to evacuate last year.

The Station also needed major reparations such as fixing the ceiling.

The Calexico Fire Station #2 has been there since the ’80s and needed some major reparations.

The City of Calexico has been working very hard to get things moving for the Firemen to relocate back to Station #2.

They have two new trailers that were originally mobile homes for migrants from a migrant center and will be used for the two firemen that will be located at station #2 temporarily.

The station is scheduled to be open on Wednesday, May 10.