Imperial County
By
today at 7:44 PM
Published 8:00 PM

Calexico firefighters share their dedication to serving the community  

KYMA

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - May 4 is International Firefighters Day. It is a day to remember our fallen and current firemen and women who sacrifice their lives to serve their communities  

One Calexico fireman, Jose Durate shared on  how he knew he wanted to be a fireman.

“I definitely found it to be my true calling seeing the work environment and commodity with everybody that works here becoming friends to ultimately a family and brotherhood and basically diverse work environment. Not every day is the same every day is very different.

Firefighters dedicate their time and lives in order to help serve their community. 

Calexico Fire says that they need to be ready for work before 7 a.m. every day. 

Some firefighters say that the hardest part about their day is seeing other people’s sorrows. 

Often times they find themselves in very hard situations that can sometimes even impact their mental health.  

KYMA would like to say thank you to all the hardworking local firefighters.    

Imperial County

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

