today at 4:38 PM
Heber experiences multiple small earthquakes

United States Geological Survey

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple small earthquakes have been happening throughout Heber since Thursday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake happened on Thursday at 11:49 p.m. with a 3.2 magnitude about 1.8 miles south of Heber.

The second earthquake happened on Friday at 7:43 a.m. with a 2.5 magnitude about 1.8 miles south of Heber.

The third earthquake also happened on Friday at 7:48 a.m. with a 2.7 magnitude about 1.8 miles south-southwest of Heber.

The fourth happened at 4:14 p.m. with a 2.5 magnitude about 1.2 miles southwest of Heber.

The most recent earthquake happened at 4:28 p.m. with a 2.9 magnitude about 1.2 miles south-southwest of Heber.

To find out the most recent earthquake, click HERE.

