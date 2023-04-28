Skip to Content
Imperial County
California Assembly Bill 918 proposes establishing Imperial County Healthcare District   ￼

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - AB 918 will allow the expansion of the healthcare district by partnering with Pioneer Memorial Hospital and El Centro Regional Medical Center into one healthcare district.

And will be renamed Imperial County Healthcare District. 

The barriers of healthcare access in Imperial County for residents are very limited.  

Shortages of a number of primary care providers, various medical and surgical specialties, excessive wait times for medical care, lack of urgent care services, and medical transportation.  

The expansion and funding of the bill will need to be approved by voters in the March 2024 election. 

