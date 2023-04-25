Teacher accused of physically assaulting a student

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The father of a student at Dogwood Elementary School in Heber speaks out after claiming his son was abused multiple times by a teacher and another student.

The parent of the five-year-old student with autism spoke out last week at the monthly school board meeting after he says his child was slapped four times by his Kindergarten teacher.

The father says his child was first slapped last September, the second time in October, the third time in December, and the fourth time in January of this year.

He says he immediately contacted Superintendent Juan Cruz which led to an investigation concluding there was not enough evidence for any of the allegations.

Superintendent Juan Cruz says the investigation has since reopened.

“Any personal or student matter we do not discuss with the press... just a reminder that we take all concerns seriously and we will investigate thoroughly and deal with them appropriately,” said Heber Elementary School District Superintendent Juan Cruz.

The parents told KYMA the child is now home-schooled.

They're planning a protest at the school later this week.