IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says an inmate at the jail was found dead inside his jail cell.

They say 38-year-old Marcus Williams was found unresponsive Wednesday evening.

They tried to save his life but were not able to.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Wiliams was being held at the jail as he awaited trial on arson and trespassing charges.