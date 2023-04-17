Skip to Content
Imperial County
today at 11:07 AM
Imperial Valley first responders proudly wear Autism Awareness Month patches

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - April is Autism Awareness Month and Imperial Valley first responders are doing their part in shining the light on the importance of recognizing the hardships of someone with autism. 

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is showing off its patches supporting those with autism.  

The patches are multicolored puzzle pieces that are known to be recognized as a symbol of autism. 

Patches are sold out for the month, but the El Centro Police Department is still selling T-shirts. 

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is also giving away different patches.

Each patch is $5 and all proceeds will go towards local autism awareness efforts.

They are available for purchase Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

