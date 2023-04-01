ICSO extradites man allegedly responsible for ex-wife’s murder

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) extradited the who's allegedly responsible for the murder of his ex-wife in October 2021.

The extradition took place on March 31st from Grand Junction, Colorado. From there, ICSO booked 41-year-old Anthony Campos into the Imperial County Jail.

For further context, the murder took place on McConnell Road, east of Imperial. ICSO conducted a welfare check on Rose Campos after she missed work and wasn't answering her phone. Upon arrival, ICSO discovered her body and conducted an investigation.

After ruling Rose Campos' death as homicide, ICSO determined that her ex-husband was the culprit, but Campos fled the state before ICSO arrested him. Once found in Grand Junction, authorities arrested Campos due to a no bail arrest warrant, and was awaiting extradition back to the Imperial Valley since February 22.

While Campos will be held in jail, awaiting further court proceedings, anyone with additional information regarding the case are encouraged to contact the ICSO's Criminal Investigations Division at (442) 265-2021. If you want to learn more about the case, then read the press release below.