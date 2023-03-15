Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 7:38 PM

Suspect on the run in El Centro

KYMA

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect is still on the loose after a stabbing in El Centro. The victim was stabbed outside of his home driveway.

The victim was stabbed in the chest puncturing his lung which almost hit his heart. Police say the victim drove himself to El Centro Regional Medical Center.

The stabbing happened on Olive Avenue and 10th Street over the weekend. The El Centro Police Department says the suspect approached the victim leading to a fight.

A neighbor says stabbings don't normally happen in this area.

“It’s a one time thing incident I would say it just happened you know… unfortunately because we know them and they are good neighbors… you know it is unfortunate that it happened,” said a neighbor who wishes not to be identified.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information please contact the El Centro Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County
Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content