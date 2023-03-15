Suspect on the run in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect is still on the loose after a stabbing in El Centro. The victim was stabbed outside of his home driveway.

The victim was stabbed in the chest puncturing his lung which almost hit his heart. Police say the victim drove himself to El Centro Regional Medical Center.

The stabbing happened on Olive Avenue and 10th Street over the weekend. The El Centro Police Department says the suspect approached the victim leading to a fight.

A neighbor says stabbings don't normally happen in this area.

“It’s a one time thing incident I would say it just happened you know… unfortunately because we know them and they are good neighbors… you know it is unfortunate that it happened,” said a neighbor who wishes not to be identified.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information please contact the El Centro Police Department.