Imperial County
today at 10:51 AM
Construction crews to close I-8 on Colorado River Bridge

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Construction crews are closing the eastbound and westbound Interstate 8 lanes of the Colorado River Bridge Friday.

Construction will run from 7:00am to 6:00pm.

This will also run next Monday through Thursday from 7:00am to 6:00pm.

The eastbound I-8 "4th Avenue on-ramp" will also be closed during these times.

The closures will help upgrade the Colorado River Bridge, including resurfacing the bridge deck.

Dillon Fuhrman

