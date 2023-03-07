Imperial County names new Assistant District Attorney

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County District Attorney's Office has announced its new Assistant District Attorney, Jeffery A. Brooker.

Sworn in on March 1, Brooker will work with District Attorney George Marquez to reduce gun violence and train attorneys on how to conduct trials for serious and violent cases.

According to the Attorney's Office, Brooker previously served as Deputy District Attorney for the county from 2007 to 2013, where he prosecuted cases.

After that, he served as the Supervising Attorney at the San Diego City Attorney's office from 2013 to March of 2023. During that time, he oversaw the Gun Violence Response Unit.

Brooker also conducted law enforcement trainings and did statewide and nationwide lectures on gun violence.

To learn more about Brooker, read the press release below.