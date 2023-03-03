Opening day for California Mid-Winter Fair

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's opening day for the California Mid-Winter Fair.

This year's theme is 'Feel The Groove."

The fair has added seven new rides including one that is making its debut.

Imperial Valley locals getting the honor of riding it for the first time.

There will be additional car races at the fair.

Make sure to see this year's concert lineups at the fair website at ivfairgrounds.com for more information.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.