Power fully restored to all Salton City customers

Customers in Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, and the Desert Shores area were affected by a power outage since Feb. 21

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) fully restored power to customers in the Salton City power outage area.

IID was able to transition customers from a megawatt generated to full power on Tuesday, February 28.

High winds on Tuesday, Feb. 21 knocked down 78 transmission poles and associated distribution infrastructure in the Salton City, Salton Sea Beach and Desert Shores area.

Which caused 1,200 IID customers to lose power.

According to a press release, the Red Cross Community Resource Center will cease operations at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, but County staff will remain on standby.

The County of Imperial’s Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services, Social Services, Behavioral Health, Public Health, Public Works, and Area Agency on Aging continues to assist the community and those impacted by the recent windstorm event said IID.