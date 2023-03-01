Skip to Content
Imperial County
today at 4:34 PM
California Mid-Winter Fair returns to Imperial County

KYMA

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County is getting ready for a fun weekend.

The California Mid-Winter Fair is back and this time with all the attractions you've come to expect.

Last year, the fair was outdoors and buildings were closed due to COVID but that's no longer the case.

This year's theme is 'Feel The Groove."

The fair has added seven new rides including one that is making its debut.

Imperial Valley locals getting the honor of riding it for the first time.

The CEO of Imperial Fairgrounds says they're preparing to have a fun time at the fair with safety in mind.

“So those weapons detecting systems will allow us to scan people when they are coming in more effectively as well as more efficiently," said CEO of IV Fairgrounds Alan Phillips.

Pre-sale tickets are currently on sale.

Make sure to see this year's concert lineups at the fair website at ivfairgrounds.com.

