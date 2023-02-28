Suspect arrested for murdering an Imperial Valley woman

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from San Diego accused of murdering an Imperial Valley woman in 2021 is in the process of being extradited back to Imperial County.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Antonio Campos was arrested in Colorado last week for the murder of 43-year-old Rose Jamie Campos.

Rose Jamie Campos was found in her home after she was not answering phone calls and had skipped work.

Antonio Campos is facing one count of murder along with two counts of rape and stalking.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office submitted the criminal complaint to the County District Attorney's Offices last month.

One of the investigators shares the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

“Campos was married to Rose for about 8 to 10 years and they were divorced for three years," said Sgt. Murad Masad from Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect will be back in a Colorado courtroom tomorrow.

If he admits to being the person who is sought in this murder, he will be immediately extradited to Imperial County.

If not, there will be more hearings in Colorado.